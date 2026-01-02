FIR lodged over alleged misinformation on Delhi schools’ stray dog circular

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR under Sections 353(1), which deals with publishing or circulating false statements or rumours, including through electronic means, and 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to provocation with intent to cause a riot.

Addressing a press conference, Sood said a police complaint had been filed on Thursday after Kejriwal posted a message on social media alleging that teachers were being diverted from academic work to count stray dogs. He rejected the claim as misleading and said it distorted the purpose of the circular.

The education minister accused AAP leaders of deliberately attempting to misinform the public and claimed the party would now seek to portray itself as a victim following the registration of the FIR.

In its complaint, the Directorate of Education stated that “false, misleading and malicious information” was being circulated by unknown or mischievous individuals, creating the impression that school teachers had been tasked with counting stray dogs, an assertion the department said had no basis in the actual circular.

Police said the matter was under investigation and that further action would depend on the findings of the inquiry.

