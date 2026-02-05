Firing at Rohit Shetty’s residence: Police nab 5th accused

Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested a fifth accused in connection with the firing incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence and told a court that all those held so far were acting on the instructions of Shubham Lonkar, an absconding member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The latest arrest is that of Asaram Fasale, a resident of Pune, who was produced before a magistrate’s court and remanded in police custody till 11 February. The court also extended the police custody of the four other accused in the case till the same date.

Police said Fasale is suspected to have supplied the firearm used in the attack. According to investigators, at least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty’s nine-storey residential building in the Juhu area at around 12.45 am on Sunday. One of the bullets hit the glass façade of a gym located inside the building. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The alleged shooter, however, is yet to be arrested, police said.

Investigators told the court that all five accused were in contact with Shubham Lonkar, who has been named as a wanted accused in the case. Lonkar is also wanted in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and a separate firing incident outside actor Salman Khan’s Bandra residence, police said.