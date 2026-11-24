Authored by Dr Sagar Dhara of the South Asia People’s Action on Climate Change (SAPACC), the report was commissioned by Sirigao residents and released by environmental advocacy organisation Goa Foundation.

Completed in September after two years of research, the study estimates that iron ore extracted from the village generated gross revenue of approximately Rs 7,000 crore over five decades. The estimated cost of the resulting damage amounts to nearly 60 per cent of that revenue.

The environmental cost of mining

The study places direct losses suffered by residents at Rs 1,000 crore, covering damage to agriculture, fisheries, water resources, health and residential properties.

A further Rs 2,000 crore has been attributed to wider environmental and social costs, including declining ecological productivity and carbon emissions. The report estimates that at least Rs 1,000 crore would be needed to begin restoring the damaged ecosystem.

According to the assessment, Sirigao has lost access to its traditional sources of clean water, leaving residents dependent on alternative supplies.

The researchers documented declining agricultural output, including paddy, cashew, coconut and mango production, alongside losses in dairy farming, traditional fisheries and access to forest produce.

The report also raises concerns over the long-term health implications of exposure to contaminated air and water. Through scientific modelling, it estimates a lifetime cancer risk of between 6,900 and 8,200 cases per million people associated with pollution exposure. These figures represent modelled risks.

The study also links mining dust to respiratory ailments and documents structural damage to houses that residents attribute to mining-related vibrations.