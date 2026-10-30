Goa Congress questions Rs 16 crore tribal celebrations bill, seeks independent probe
Goa Congress leader Amarnath Panjikar cites RTI records to question Sawant government's spending, including Rs 7.67 crore spent in a single day
Goa Congress has questioned expenditure exceeding Rs 16 crore on the 2025 Janjati Gaurav celebrations, including Rs 7.67 crore spent on 15 November alone
Citing RTI documents, the party has sought disclosure of procurement records and an explanation for a minister’s recommendation of an event agency
Congress plans to approach the Goa Lokayukta and Vigilance Department, seeking an investigation into contracts, bills and payments
The Goa Congress has demanded an independent investigation into expenditure exceeding Rs 16 crore on the state government’s 2025 Janjati Gaurav celebrations, questioning the procurement process and bills that included Rs 7.67 crore for programmes held on a single day.
Addressing a press conference, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee media and publicity department chairman Amarnath Panjikar presented documents obtained under the Right to Information Act. He claimed the records raised questions about inflated charges, the selection of an event agency and the verification of services supplied.
According to the expenditure figures he presented, Rs 7,67,63,886 was spent on 15 November 2025, while another Rs 8,72,98,398 was incurred on programmes between 31 October and 14 November that year.
The 15 November events included a Mahasammelan at the SGPDA Ground in Margao, a rally from Fatorda to the venue, another at Amonem-Khotigao and two live interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at VP Bhatti and Amonem-Khotigao.
Panjikar questioned how the government justified the spending when tribal communities continued to seek better education, employment, infrastructure and implementation of their rights.
Among the expenditure heads cited by Congress were Rs 2.17 crore for transportation, Rs 76 lakh for T-shirts and sarees, Rs 50 lakh for statues of Birsa Munda and Rs 65.79 lakh for newspaper advertisements.
The figures also included approximately Rs 32.97 lakh for branding, Rs 36.12 lakh for the Fatorda rally, Rs 28.06 lakh for the Amonem-Khotigao rally and Rs 34.36 lakh for the two live interactions.
Congress further questioned expenditure of Rs 20 lakh on a red carpet, Rs 19 lakh on venue decoration, Rs 11.78 lakh on barricading and Rs 23.25 lakh on refreshments.
Panjikar sought an explanation of how quantities and rates had been assessed, who approved the bills and how delivery of goods and services was verified. He demanded publication of the complete bills, quotations, work orders, tender documents, comparative statements and payment records.
The party also questioned Tribal Welfare Minister Ramesh Tawadkar’s role in the selection of event agency Sean Adevent.
Panjikar said an official letter obtained through RTI showed that Tawadkar had recommended the agency. He argued that the document required scrutiny alongside the minister’s assertion that the prescribed tendering process had been followed.
He asked the government to disclose how many agencies participated, how bids were evaluated and the circumstances in which the recommendation was made. Whether procurement rules were followed or any agency received an undue advantage would need to be established through the full documentary record, he said.
Panjikar announced that Congress would submit the available documents to the Goa Lokayukta and Vigilance Department. The proposed complaint would seek scrutiny of the contract award, compliance with procurement rules, the reasonableness of charges, the authenticity of bills and the release of payments.
The party also wants investigators to examine the roles of ministers, officials and contractors, and determine whether the expenditure caused any loss to the state exchequer.
Holding Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Tawadkar politically responsible, Panjikar demanded their resignations. He also challenged Sawant to a public debate supported by disclosure of the expenditure records.
Broadening his criticism, Panjikar questioned approximately Rs 4.40 crore reportedly spent on Prerana Din celebrations on 25 May 2026, and proposed spending of around Rs 8 crore on the November 2026 Janjati Gaurav Diwas programme.
He said Congress supported commemorating Birsa Munda but objected to any misuse of funds in the tribal freedom fighter’s name.
The government should prioritise Scheduled Tribe representation in the Goa Legislative Assembly, settlement of Forest Rights Act claims, filling reserved government vacancies and improving education, employment and infrastructure in tribal areas, he said.
Scheduled Tribe leader Satyawan Gaonkar and Sanguem Youth Congress president Yogesh Gaonkar, who attended the press conference, joined the demand for disclosure and an independent inquiry.