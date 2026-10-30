Goa Congress questions Rs 16 crore tribal celebrations bill, seeks independent probe

Goa Congress has questioned expenditure exceeding Rs 16 crore on the 2025 Janjati Gaurav celebrations, including Rs 7.67 crore spent on 15 November alone

Citing RTI documents, the party has sought disclosure of procurement records and an explanation for a minister’s recommendation of an event agency

Congress plans to approach the Goa Lokayukta and Vigilance Department, seeking an investigation into contracts, bills and payments

The Goa Congress has demanded an independent investigation into expenditure exceeding Rs 16 crore on the state government’s 2025 Janjati Gaurav celebrations, questioning the procurement process and bills that included Rs 7.67 crore for programmes held on a single day.

Addressing a press conference, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee media and publicity department chairman Amarnath Panjikar presented documents obtained under the Right to Information Act. He claimed the records raised questions about inflated charges, the selection of an event agency and the verification of services supplied.

According to the expenditure figures he presented, Rs 7,67,63,886 was spent on 15 November 2025, while another Rs 8,72,98,398 was incurred on programmes between 31 October and 14 November that year.

The 15 November events included a Mahasammelan at the SGPDA Ground in Margao, a rally from Fatorda to the venue, another at Amonem-Khotigao and two live interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at VP Bhatti and Amonem-Khotigao.

Panjikar questioned how the government justified the spending when tribal communities continued to seek better education, employment, infrastructure and implementation of their rights.

Among the expenditure heads cited by Congress were Rs 2.17 crore for transportation, Rs 76 lakh for T-shirts and sarees, Rs 50 lakh for statues of Birsa Munda and Rs 65.79 lakh for newspaper advertisements.