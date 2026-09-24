Five detained after video of alleged harassment of girl surfaces in Bihar

The footage appears to show youths questioning and verbally abusing the girl. It also appears to show an attempt to pull her along the road. Police began identifying those in the video after it circulated on Wednesday evening.

Police have identified two suspects as Vikas Sharma and Rahul Kumar, both residents of Jagatsinghpur, and are questioning five people detained from the village. Samastipur superintendent of police Arvind Pratap Singh said investigators were examining each person’s role and had been directed to take appropriate action against those found involved.

Investigators are also trying to establish when the incident occurred, who recorded the video and whether the clip shows the full sequence of events. Police said the circumstances and the number of people involved would become clear as the investigation progresses.

With IANS inputs