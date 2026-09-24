Five detained after video of alleged harassment of girl surfaces in Bihar
Days after a similar incident in Jamui, police are now trying to identify those seen in the footage and checking when and where it was recorded
Police have detained five people after a video appeared to show a girl being harassed on a road in Samastipur
Two suspects have been identified, but investigators are still establishing the roles of everyone seen in the footage
Police are checking the video’s authenticity and whether it shows the full incident
Police in Bihar’s Samastipur district have detained five people for questioning after a video that appears to show a group of youths harassing a girl on a public road circulated on social media. The case has emerged days after the reported harassment of a Class 10 girl in Jamui.
The alleged incident took place on Bandh Bypass Road in Jagatsinghpur village, within Karpurigram police station’s jurisdiction. According to preliminary information, the girl and a male companion had stopped to take photographs when a group approached them.
The footage appears to show youths questioning and verbally abusing the girl. It also appears to show an attempt to pull her along the road. Police began identifying those in the video after it circulated on Wednesday evening.
Police have identified two suspects as Vikas Sharma and Rahul Kumar, both residents of Jagatsinghpur, and are questioning five people detained from the village. Samastipur superintendent of police Arvind Pratap Singh said investigators were examining each person’s role and had been directed to take appropriate action against those found involved.
Investigators are also trying to establish when the incident occurred, who recorded the video and whether the clip shows the full sequence of events. Police said the circumstances and the number of people involved would become clear as the investigation progresses.
With IANS inputs