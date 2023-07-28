Flight takes off without Karnataka guv, airline expresses regret

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was on Thursday denied boarding on an Air India subsidiary AIX Connect flight over alleged "delay" in reporting. The Governor's office lodged a complaint over "breach of protocol" and the airline on Friday expressed regret over the incident.

The flight took off from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport here without allowing the Governor on board. The Governor's Protocol Officer M Venugopal lodged a complaint at the Airport police station seeking action against AIX Connect and the airline officials responsible for it.

According to the complaint, Gehlot was supposed to fly to Hyderabad on Thursday afternoon from Terminal-2 by boarding flight number I5 972 at 2.05 pm “Accordingly, the Governor left Raj Bhavan at 1.10 pm and reached the VIP Lounge of the Terminal-1 at 1.35 pm. By that time, the luggage belonging to the Governor was loaded onto the plane,” it said.