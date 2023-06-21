Flood situation worsens in Assam, nearly 1.2 lakh people hit

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated drastically on Wednesday with nearly 1.2 lakh people reeling under the deluge across 10 districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 1,19,800 people were hit by the floods in Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Udalguri districts.

Nalbari is the worst hit with almost 45,000 people suffering, followed by Baksa with over 26,500 people and Lakhimpur with more than 25,000 persons, it added.

Till Tuesday, over 34,000 people were suffering from floods across nine districts.