Nearly 29,000 people hit by flood in Assam

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Lakhimpur, Goalpara, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Baksa, Dima Hasao and Karimganj districts.



No river is flowing above the danger mark in Assam as of now, it added.



The Guwahati-based Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Wednesday had predicted heavy rainfall activity over the Northeastern region during the next five days.



For three days, the RMC had issued 'Orange Alert', followed by 'Yellow Alert' for the subsequent two days.



'Yellow Alert' stands for watch and be updated, while 'Orange Alerts' implies to be prepared for action.