Forest fire damages 10 acres in Chamarajanagar amid anti-poaching camp attacks

A forest fire allegedly started by unidentified miscreants has damaged around 10 acres of the Shilubepura forest area in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district, Forest Department sources said on Thursday.

Officials suspect the fire was set in retaliation for the deaths of three alleged poachers during an exchange of fire with forest personnel on 15 August. An anti-poaching camp near Jageri was also destroyed in the latest incident, the sources said.

The fire follows a series of attacks on anti-poaching camps in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary amid continuing anger over the three deaths. Unidentified people allegedly used explosives to damage several camps in the district during the intervening night of 18 and 19 August.

The Minchinarehalla anti-poaching camp in the Kothanur zone was reportedly blown-up using dynamite and gelatin sticks. The force of the explosion damaged its walls and burnt materials stored inside.

Camps at Minchinahalli, Bheemeshwari, Ollemarada Hatti, Budikere, Bandahalli and Kalidoddi in the Kothanur zone were also targeted. No injuries were reported in the attacks.

Forest department personnel have released a series of videos showing the damage caused by the incidents, sources said.