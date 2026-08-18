Karnataka CM tells Tamil Nadu not to interfere in Chamarajanagar forest deaths

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday criticised his Tamil Nadu counterpart, C. Joseph Vijay, for commenting on the deaths of three alleged poachers during an anti-poaching operation in Chamarajanagar, saying one state should not interfere in the internal affairs of another.

Responding to Vijay’s condemnation of the incident, Shivakumar said Karnataka and Tamil Nadu had their own administrative and law-and-order concerns and should independently address them within the country’s federal structure.

“This is a federal structure. No state should interfere in the internal matters of another state. I have never interfered in the affairs of Tamil Nadu, and I don’t want to comment on their administration,” Shivakumar said.

He argued that political leaders in Tamil Nadu should recognise that every state faced its own challenges and refrain from commenting on Karnataka’s handling of law and order.

“We know how to protect our state. Let them do their job and we will do our job. They should not interfere in administration and law-and-order matters,” he added.