Forest laws amended despite widespread opposition, says Congress

Congress on Friday said that the Forest Conservation Act 1980 and the National Biodiversity Act 2002 are being amended wholesale despite widespread opposition.

Congress said these changes will neither protect biodiversity nor promote the conservation.

“What a cruel joke! The Forest Conservation Act 1980 and the National Biodiversity Act 2002 are being amended wholesale despite widespread opposition and the Prime Minister says this,” Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.