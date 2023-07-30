Former HC judge of controversial POCSO ruling moves Bombay HC for pension

Former High Court judge Pushpa Ganediwala, who faced flak over a series of controversial judgments for the interpretation of what constitutes as sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has moved the Bombay High Court seeking pension applicable to an HC judge.

Ganediwala filed a petition on July 19 before the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court challenging a communication dated November 2, 2022 issued by the HC (original side) Registry declaring that she was not eligible/entitled for pension of a HC judge and other benefits.

Ganediwala sought pension as the High Court’s additional judge contending that it should be irrespective of whether she had voluntarily retired or superannuated after attaining a specific age.

The petition will be taken up for hearing in due course.