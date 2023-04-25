Former OFBJP Australia chief found guilty of sexual offences

Balesh Dhankhar, identified as one of the founders of the Australia division of the 'Overseas Friends of BJP', has been convicted of drugging and raping five women he met through false employment advertisements, a media report said.



Dhankhar "cried" as a District Court jury in Sydney's Downing Centre on Monday found him guilty of each of the 39 charges against him, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.



He faced 13 charges of rape, six of administering an intoxicating substance with intent to enable himself to rape, 17 of recording intimate videos without consent, and three of indecent assault, making him one of the worst rapists in Sydney's recent history.



For these crimes committed between January and October 2018, Dhankhar had been attempting to "have his name suppressed" in the last four years.



When police raided Dhankhar's CBD apartment in October 2018, they found dozens of videos of him having sex with women who would either be unconscious, or struggling.