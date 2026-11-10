Four arrested after scuffle with police over firecrackers in Cuttack

Four people were arrested after a confrontation with police during Diwali celebrations in Cuttack’s Nayasadak area

Police said officers intervened because firecracker bursting on the busy road was troubling commuters

The accused, aged between 20 and 32, face charges under the BNS and the Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003

Four people have been arrested following a scuffle with police personnel who intervened to stop firecracker bursting on a busy road in Cuttack during Diwali celebrations on Sunday night, officials said.

The confrontation took place in the Nayasadak area on 8 November. According to police, a group was setting off firecrackers on the road, creating difficulties for commuters.

A police team led by assistant commissioner of police Ananya Awasthi reached the area after receiving information and asked the group to stop. Officials said the accused then attempted to attack Awasthi and other personnel at the scene.