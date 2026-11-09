Mumbai sets new Diwali record, 137 firecracker-related blazes in 24 hours

Mumbai records 137 firecracker-related fire calls in a single day, with two women injured.

Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and other states report fire emergencies and burn injuries.

BMC bans rockets and other aerial firecrackers across Mumbai until 25 November.

Mumbai witnessed a sharp spike in fire incidents this Diwali, with 137 fires attributed to firecrackers reported across the city and its suburbs on Sunday, 8 November, leaving two women injured, officials said on Monday.

The scale of the incidents was unprecedented in recent years. According to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Sunday's tally alone exceeded the number of firecracker-related blazes recorded during the entire Diwali period in 2024 and 2025, when the city reported 80 and 113 such incidents, respectively.

Civic records show that Mumbai reported 262 fire incidents during the six-day Diwali period in 2024, including 80 attributed to firecrackers, which left three people injured. In 2025, the city recorded 289 fires, of which 113 were linked to firecrackers. No injuries were reported that year.

The latest figures come amid a spate of fire emergencies in several parts of the country, with fire services and hospitals reporting a surge in calls and casualties during Sunday's celebrations.

In Delhi, the fire services received 257 emergency calls on Diwali, including 214 fire-related calls and 24 incidents involving firecrackers. The busiest period was between 8.00 and 10.00 pm, when the department received 85 calls. Separately, hospitals in the capital treated more than 170 people for Diwali-related burn injuries over the weekend, most of them caused by firecrackers.