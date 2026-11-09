Mumbai sets new Diwali record, 137 firecracker-related blazes in 24 hours
Single-day tally exceeds firecracker-related fires recorded during entire Diwali period in each of the previous two years
Mumbai records 137 firecracker-related fire calls in a single day, with two women injured.
Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and other states report fire emergencies and burn injuries.
BMC bans rockets and other aerial firecrackers across Mumbai until 25 November.
Mumbai witnessed a sharp spike in fire incidents this Diwali, with 137 fires attributed to firecrackers reported across the city and its suburbs on Sunday, 8 November, leaving two women injured, officials said on Monday.
The scale of the incidents was unprecedented in recent years. According to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Sunday's tally alone exceeded the number of firecracker-related blazes recorded during the entire Diwali period in 2024 and 2025, when the city reported 80 and 113 such incidents, respectively.
Civic records show that Mumbai reported 262 fire incidents during the six-day Diwali period in 2024, including 80 attributed to firecrackers, which left three people injured. In 2025, the city recorded 289 fires, of which 113 were linked to firecrackers. No injuries were reported that year.
The latest figures come amid a spate of fire emergencies in several parts of the country, with fire services and hospitals reporting a surge in calls and casualties during Sunday's celebrations.
In Delhi, the fire services received 257 emergency calls on Diwali, including 214 fire-related calls and 24 incidents involving firecrackers. The busiest period was between 8.00 and 10.00 pm, when the department received 85 calls. Separately, hospitals in the capital treated more than 170 people for Diwali-related burn injuries over the weekend, most of them caused by firecrackers.
Gurugram reported more than 12 fire incidents, including major blazes at a hardware store, residential buildings and commercial establishments. Fire officials said sparks from firecrackers landing on shops, houses and other properties were suspected to have triggered several of the fires. No casualties were reported.
The situation was particularly alarming in Tamil Nadu, where 1,116 people sought medical treatment for firecracker-related injuries. The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services control room received 160 emergency calls, including 104 concerning fires caused by firecrackers. As many as 131 injured people remained hospitalised, while two people died of burn injuries during the 48-hour Diwali period.
Telangana reported 112 fire incidents, with several suspected to have been triggered by firecrackers. Fires damaged industrial units, shops, warehouses and commercial establishments across Hyderabad and neighbouring areas. A blaze at a plastic manufacturing unit in the Katedan industrial area took firefighters around five hours to bring under control.
At least 35 people, including children, suffered burn injuries in separate firecracker-related incidents in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. In Rajasthan's Pali district, two people were killed in a fire at a firecracker shop.
Against this backdrop, Mumbai's fire crews were stretched to the limit on Sunday as multiple emergencies erupted across the city within a 24-hour window.
The sharp rise in incidents prompted the Mumbai Fire Brigade to issue an urgent safety advisory, asking citizens to burst firecrackers only in open spaces, away from residential buildings, shops, vehicles, petrol pumps, transformers and overhead electrical wires.
The department also urged parents to ensure children were supervised while bursting crackers, advised people against wearing loose or synthetic clothing, and warned them not to attempt to relight burnt or unexploded firecrackers. Residents were asked to remove combustible materials, including paper and cloth, from rooftops, balconies and windows.
In case of a fire or other emergency, citizens can contact the Mumbai Fire Brigade on 101, the BMC helpline on 1916, or the dedicated emergency numbers 9076333101, 9076333102, 9076333103, 9076333104 and 9076333105, the civic body's release said.
The BMC responded to the spate of fires by imposing a ban on rockets and other aerial firecrackers across Mumbai until 25 November. The order, effective from 9 November, covers public and private spaces, including residential buildings, terraces, balconies, courtyards and parking areas. The civic body cited the risk of burning remnants falling on rooftops and other combustible surfaces.
With PTI incidents