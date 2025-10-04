Frisking, jammers and police: Uttarakhand to tighten exam security after leak

Frisking candidates before and after toilet breaks, installing jammers in washrooms, and deploying police at every examination centre, are among the sweeping measures being prepared by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) after allegations of a recent paper leak rocked the state’s recruitment process.

The Indian Express reported that the Commission has postponed its 5 October recruitment test for cooperative inspectors and assistant development officers indefinitely, citing the need to restore integrity and reassure candidates. The examination, aimed at filling 45 vacancies, had attracted more than 10,000 aspirants holding degrees in Economics, Commerce or Agriculture.

Chairperson Ganesh Singh Martolia confirmed to the newspaper that the decision was taken after consulting candidates. “We are starting afresh. Government schools and colleges will be prioritised as centres, and their security arrangements audited. If needed, aided institutions may be considered, while private schools will remain the last option,” he said.

The latest controversy stems from the graduate-level exam held on 21 September, when three pages of the question paper from a Haridwar centre were allegedly circulated. According to police, a candidate smuggled an iPhone into the hall, took photographs of the paper from a washroom, and shared them with his sister to be solved. Both were later arrested.

The incident triggered week-long protests by aspirants, leading Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to order a CBI probe. The main accused in the case, Khalid Malik, allegedly admitted to hiding his mobile phone inside the centre a day before the test.

Compounding the scandal, Hakam Singh, a former BJP leader earlier accused of orchestrating a leak in 2021, was arrested a day before this year’s graduate-level exam. He is alleged to have sought Rs 15 lakh from candidates in exchange for help in passing.