Gadchiroli Police book 5 tribal youths over dance on song praising Maoist commander Hidma

Police in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district have registered a case against five tribal youths after a video allegedly showed young men and women dancing to a song praising slain Maoist commander Madvi Hidma during a wedding ceremony in a village in Etapalli taluka.

The case was registered after a video clip from the event circulated on social media, police sources said. The incident marks the first such case reported from Gadchiroli, a district that the Centre and Maharashtra government recently declared “Naxal-free”.

According to police, the wedding function was held on 6 May at the residence of Sandeep Hichami in Krishnar village. During the night, several youths were dancing to songs played on a DJ system. Around 11:45 pm, Police Inspector Machhindra Nagargoje and a patrolling team allegedly reached the village after hearing loud music and instructed organisers to stop the DJ as the permitted time limit had passed.

Police sources said that on the following day, a constable identified as Roshan Puram received a video clip through social media showing around 40–50 youths dancing to a song containing references to Hidma. The police subsequently began an inquiry into the incident.

During questioning, Sandeep Hichami reportedly told police that the DJ system had been hired from Shankar Hichami for the wedding ceremony and that traditional tribal dances were being performed. He allegedly stated that he was inside the house for some time and did not know who played the Hidma-related song. Police said the DJ operators were identified as Aryan Hichami and Sharad Kando.