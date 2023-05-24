Nation

Gangster Jarnail Singh shot dead in broad daylight in Amritsar

Singh, who belonged to the Gopi Ghamshampuriya gang, was on bail

Gangster Jarnail Singh (Photo Courtesy: @jazzjasmeet1990/Twitter)
Gangster Jarnail Singh (Photo Courtesy: @jazzjasmeet1990/Twitter)
user

IANS

Gangster Jarnail Singh was shot dead in broad daylight by three masked assailants in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday.

Prima facie it seemed to be a gang rivalry, said the police.

Singh, who belonged to the Gopi Ghamshampuriya gang, was on bail.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot to investigate the case. The armed assailants fired 20-25 bullets at Jarnail Singh, who was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram 

Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Editors' Picks

Opinion ArticlesSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x