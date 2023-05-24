Gangster Jarnail Singh shot dead in broad daylight in Amritsar
Singh, who belonged to the Gopi Ghamshampuriya gang, was on bail
Gangster Jarnail Singh was shot dead in broad daylight by three masked assailants in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday.
Prima facie it seemed to be a gang rivalry, said the police.
Also Read: Herald View: Encounter Raj in ‘Amrit Kaal’
Singh, who belonged to the Gopi Ghamshampuriya gang, was on bail.
Senior police officials rushed to the spot to investigate the case. The armed assailants fired 20-25 bullets at Jarnail Singh, who was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.
Also Read: Hindutva’s ‘Encounter’ Faketory
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines