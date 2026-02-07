Gangster Joga Pholriwal among 4 booked for AAP leader’s daylight murder in Jalandhar

Punjab Police have registered a case against two named persons, including foreign-based gangster Jograj Singh alias Joga Pholriwal, and two unidentified individuals in connection with the daylight killing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satwinderpal Singh alias Lucky Oberoi in Jalandhar, with investigators suspecting personal enmity as the motive, officials said on Saturday.

The FIR has been lodged at Division 6 police station of the Jalandhar Commissionerate under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Arms Act on the basis of a complaint by the victim’s family. Besides Pholriwal, Dalbira and two unknown persons have been named in the case, police said.

However, the gunman and his accomplice, both captured on CCTV footage, are yet to be identified. Multiple police teams have been constituted to trace them, officials added.

Oberoi (43), a financier by profession and ward in charge of the AAP in Jalandhar Cantonment, was shot around 7.30 am on Friday outside a gurdwara in Model Town, shortly after he stepped out after paying obeisance. According to police, CCTV footage shows Oberoi getting into his Mahindra Thar when a man wearing a black hoodie approached on foot, opened fire at close range and fled. The shooter escaped with an accomplice who was waiting nearby on a two-wheeler.

An unverified social media post, purportedly issued by Pholriwal, later claimed responsibility for the murder and levelled allegations against Oberoi. Police said they are examining the post as part of the investigation.