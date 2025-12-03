Delhi: BJP wins 7 of 12 seats as AAP bags 3 in MCD bypolls

The BJP won seven wards, the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) secured three, while the Congress and the AIFB (All India Forward Bloc) won one seat each in the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) bypolls held for 12 wards.

The bypolls were viewed as a key political test for the BJP — its first major electoral exercise since returning to power in Delhi in February.

In one of the closely watched contests, BJP candidate Suman Kumar Gupta defeated AAP’s Harsh Sharma by 1,182 votes.

The party also comfortably retained the Shalimar Bagh B ward, where Anita Jain beat AAP’s Babita Rana by over 10,000 votes. The ward was earlier held by Rekha Gupta, who vacated it after becoming Delhi’s Chief Minister following the February Assembly polls.

AAP registered victories in Mundka and Dakshinpuri, while the Congress’s Suresh Choudhary won Sangam Vihar A, defeating BJP’s Subhajeet Gautam with 12,766 votes against Gautam’s 9,138. In Ashok Vihar, BJP’s Veena Asija prevailed in a tight contest against AAP’s Seema Goyal, winning by 405 votes.