Maharashtra: Another fixed election on the cards

Maharashtra goes to the polls on 2 December to elect 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats, with results to be announced on 3 December. Meanwhile, campaigning is already in full swing for the long-delayed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections slated for January 2026.

All good? Not quite. Once again, an election appears set to proceed on the basis of flawed voter lists. The Opposition has been vociferous in flagging the discrepancies, while the ruling coalition has shown little or no interest in addressing them — an indifference that speaks volumes.

The draft electoral list prepared by the state election commission was published on 20 November. Reports suggest that the CEO has admitted to ‘glitches’ that need to be set right. An understatement if ever there was, considering the staggering scale of errors pointed out by the Opposition.

Aaditya Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT) flagged “massive irregularities”, alleging that a million names have appeared “twice, thrice and, in some cases, seven times” in the draft list. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on 21 November, Aaditya Thackeray re-emphasised a deliberate campaign of ‘vote chori’.

As many as 8.32 lakh voters apparently reside in 26,319 households; as many as 40–50 people are shown registered as living at single addresses, while some households have apparently been listed with as many as 1,000 voters. In addition, seven lakh voters in the electoral roll have no house number. “This is a fraud, not an error,” he said.

“In some places, the voter list has… shifted an entire Assembly constituency. This is nothing but vote chori. If it is incompetence by the ECI, they must be sacked. If it is on purpose, as we see it, the ECI must be charged for preventing voters from exercising their constitutional right,” Thackeray added.