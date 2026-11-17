The draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh, published on Tuesday, 17 November, ahead of next year’s Assembly elections has 13.58 crore voters—a net increase of about 18.84 lakh voters when compared to the final roll published in April 2026 after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

According to Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa, there are 7.39 crore men, 6.20 crore women, and 4,042 third-gender voters in the new roll. The number of women voters increased by nearly 11 lakh, while that of male voters rose by around 7.87 lakh. Third-gender voters declined slightly by 164. However, the number of voters aged between 18 and 19 dropped from 17.63 lakh in April to 11.83 lakh.

The revision uses 1 January 2027, as the qualifying date to include all citizens aged 18 and above and remove deceased, relocated, or duplicate voters, aiming for an updated, error-free list.

The SIR, published in April 2026, faced criticism for allegedly disenfranchising many voters and deletion of names, especially that of women and youth. When asked about this Rinwa said, “Now we are trying to enfranchise the people,” emphasising efforts to make the electoral roll more inclusive and accurate.

The claims and objections period for the draft roll runs from 17 November to 16 December. Eligible citizens can apply for inclusion, deletion or correction of entries via Forms 6, 7 and 8, respectively. The final electoral roll will be published on 4 January 2027, after disposing of claims by 28 December 2026.