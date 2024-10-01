Garba entry pass: First gaumutra, now Varaha?

A local right-wing Hindu organisation in Bhopal on Tuesday, 1 October, demanded that garba organisers should allow entry to only those who worship Varaha, the third avatar of Vishnu, so as to keep away members of 'other communities'.

The Varaha avatar is depicted as an Indian boar in Hindu mythology.

Earlier, a BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh had demanded that sipping cow urine should be mandatory for those wanting to take part in garba dances during the Navratri festival that begins from 3 October.

Chandrashekhar Tiwari, who heads the Sanskriti Bachao Manch in Bhopal, said on Tuesday that Garba organisers should allow a person to enter the pandal only after he worships Varaha.

A picture of Varaha should be placed at the entry of pandals, he said.

Further, panchgavya, which comprises cow's urine, cowdung, milk, curd and ghee, should be given to every participant, Tiwari said, adding that these conditions will prevent the entry of the members of other communities (read: Muslims) who consider the Varaha avatar unholy.

Only those who believe in the sanatan dharma would be willing to have panch-gavya, he said.

Earlier, Indore district BJP president Chintu Verma had suggested that garba organisers allow entry to only those who sip gaumutra, or cow urine.