The danger of all flesh: All of Ayodhya must be meat-free for Navratri

The Ayodhya administration has on Tuesday, 1 October, banned the sale, distribution and serving of all kinds of meat products in the district during the nine-day Navratri festival, which begins on 3 October.

In view of the upcoming Navratri festival, all goat, chicken, fish, beef and other meat shops in the district will remain closed through 3–11 October, per an order issued by the assistant commissioner (food safety and drug administration) of Ayodhya.

The order is also applicable to those hotels and restaurants which serve non-vegetarian food. No eatery is allowed to serve or cook meat during this period, it says.

The order also says that if the general public finds any meat product being sold or stored in these shops or restaurants during this period, they should inform the food safety department on 052-7836-6607.

Failure to comply with this order will result in strict legal action against the concerned food business operators under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, it adds.