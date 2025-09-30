Gaurav Gogoi urges PM Modi to oversee SIT probe into Zubeen Garg’s death
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for an 'urgent and transparent investigation' into the death of celebrated artist Zubeen Garg, and urging that the inquiry be monitored directly by the Prime Minister’s Office.
In his letter, Gogoi stressed the need for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Assam Police to be brought under the 'monitoring and review of your esteemed office', citing growing public concern and calls for justice.
He also called for protection to be extended to civil society groups, peaceful demonstrators, and family members who have raised their voices in pursuit of a fair probe into the singer’s untimely death.
Gogoi levelled serious allegations against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of showing 'unwarranted leniency to those responsible for the untimely death of our beloved icon'. He added that this perceived inaction could give the accused an opportunity to tamper with or destroy critical evidence.
"Countless admirers have been peacefully and patiently demanding justice for Zubeen and numerous complaints have been lodged across various parts of Assam," the Jorhat MP wrote.
He further criticised the chief minister for drawing parallels between Assam’s peaceful protests and recent unrest in Nepal. "The CM, however, has gone to the extent of drawing unwarranted parallels between this peaceful public demand and recent incidents in Nepal," Gogoi stated.
The Congress leader also condemned the police response to protestors, pointing out that several peaceful demonstrators had been arrested, including two individuals booked under the National Security Act (NSA) — a move he believes aims to intimidate those demanding a fair inquiry.
"I humbly implore your urgent intervention in the matter to restore faith in justice, and ensure a thorough probe and justice to Shri Zubeen Garg’s family and millions of admirers," he appealed.
Highlighting Zubeen’s cultural significance, Gogoi said: "Respected Prime Minister, Zubeen was not only a legendary artist, but also a unifying figure who inspired generations across Assam and the entire Eastern and Northeastern regions of India.""His sudden passing has left millions in deep grief and has also raised disturbing questions regarding the circumstances surrounding his tragic demise."
Although an SIT has been formed to investigate the case, Gogoi raised concerns over the way the two main accused — event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and manager Sidhartha Sharma — are being treated.
"Despite the constitution of the SIT to investigate the case, the CM has requested the principal accused – event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and manager Sidhartha Sharma — to appear before the CID office by October 6," he said.
Gogoi also highlighted the political and institutional connections of the individuals involved. He noted that the ‘Northeast India Festival’, organised by Mahanta — where Zubeen was scheduled to perform — receives substantial funding from the Ministry of DoNER and the Union Ministry of Tourism, and has hosted several Union Ministers in the past.
Additionally, Sharma is linked to the BJP’s youth wing: "Moreover, Sharma has served as co-in-charge of the cultural department of the state Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP."
Zubeen Garg died on 19 September while swimming in the sea off the coast of Singapore, where he had travelled to participate in the three-day North-East India Festival (NEIF).
Following his death, the Assam government set up a 10-member SIT, headed by special DGP M.P. Gupta, to probe the incident and its surrounding circumstances.
