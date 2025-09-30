Gaurav Gogoi urges PM Modi to oversee SIT probe into Zubeen Garg’s death

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for an 'urgent and transparent investigation' into the death of celebrated artist Zubeen Garg, and urging that the inquiry be monitored directly by the Prime Minister’s Office.

In his letter, Gogoi stressed the need for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Assam Police to be brought under the 'monitoring and review of your esteemed office', citing growing public concern and calls for justice.

He also called for protection to be extended to civil society groups, peaceful demonstrators, and family members who have raised their voices in pursuit of a fair probe into the singer’s untimely death.

Gogoi levelled serious allegations against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of showing 'unwarranted leniency to those responsible for the untimely death of our beloved icon'. He added that this perceived inaction could give the accused an opportunity to tamper with or destroy critical evidence.

"Countless admirers have been peacefully and patiently demanding justice for Zubeen and numerous complaints have been lodged across various parts of Assam," the Jorhat MP wrote.

He further criticised the chief minister for drawing parallels between Assam’s peaceful protests and recent unrest in Nepal. "The CM, however, has gone to the extent of drawing unwarranted parallels between this peaceful public demand and recent incidents in Nepal," Gogoi stated.

The Congress leader also condemned the police response to protestors, pointing out that several peaceful demonstrators had been arrested, including two individuals booked under the National Security Act (NSA) — a move he believes aims to intimidate those demanding a fair inquiry.

"I humbly implore your urgent intervention in the matter to restore faith in justice, and ensure a thorough probe and justice to Shri Zubeen Garg’s family and millions of admirers," he appealed.