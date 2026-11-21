The government announced the scheme again in February 2026 with the same allocation, expanding its proposed reach to the gram panchayat level.

Gehlot said the scheme remained tied up in paperwork and that the government was nearing three years in office without holding the first edition. He asked Sharma to explain the delay, account for any spending from the 2024 allocation and say who would take responsibility for the time athletes had lost waiting for the games.

The former chief minister also pointed to the Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympics held under the previous Congress government, saying those events had drawn more than 50 lakh participants.

With PTI inputs