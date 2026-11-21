Gehlot questions delay in Khelo Rajasthan Youth Games after two budget announcements
The former chief minister asked the BJP government how much of the Rs 50 crore announced in July 2024 had been spent and why the first edition had yet to take place
Ashok Gehlot said Rajasthan had yet to hold a single edition of the youth games more than two years after they were first announced.
The July 2024 budget proposed annual spending of Rs 50 crore. The February 2026 budget repeated the allocation and extended the planned games to gram panchayats.
Gehlot asked Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to disclose how much of the original allocation had been spent and what it had paid for.
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the BJP government of leaving athletes waiting more than two years for the Khelo Rajasthan Youth Games despite announcing the event in two successive budgets.
In the second episode of his social media series Budget Files, the Congress leader cited budget documents that outlined plans for an annual competition at the block, district and state levels. The July 2024 budget set out a proposed annual expenditure of Rs 50 crore.
The government announced the scheme again in February 2026 with the same allocation, expanding its proposed reach to the gram panchayat level.
Gehlot said the scheme remained tied up in paperwork and that the government was nearing three years in office without holding the first edition. He asked Sharma to explain the delay, account for any spending from the 2024 allocation and say who would take responsibility for the time athletes had lost waiting for the games.
The former chief minister also pointed to the Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympics held under the previous Congress government, saying those events had drawn more than 50 lakh participants.
With PTI inputs