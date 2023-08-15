German police probe homophobic attack on Berlin monument

German police said on Tuesday they were investigating an incident in which an unknown person attacked a monument in the capital, Berlin, that is dedicated to the tens of thousands of homosexual people persecuted by the Nazis.

During the incident, which was observed by a security guard overnight to Saturday, the person attached slips of paper with Old Testament quotes condemning homosexuality to the monument.

The suspect, who fled the scene without being apprehended, also threw a burning object at the monument, but it failed to catch fire and suffered no damage.