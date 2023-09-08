Ghosi bypoll: I.N.D.I.A. wins first skirmish, defeats NDA by huge margin

In a big jolt to the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh — who had the support of the Indian Nationalist Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) — defeated the BJP's Dara Singh Chauhan, his former party peer, in the Ghosi by-election by a huge margin.

Necessitated by the resignation of Dara Singh Chauhan from the Samajwadi Party while he was the sitting MLA from Ghosi, the by-election was seen as the first big test for the newly formed INDIA alliance.

Though the results of the Ghosi by-poll will not have any impact on the political fortunes of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, it does prove that an united Opposition can easily defeat the BJP in a one-on-one fight.