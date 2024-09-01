Give Election Commission ‘more power and ensure cross-party inclusion’

The IPMIE (Independent Panel for Monitoring Indian Elections), an independent, multi-national panel of experts, academics and bureaucrats, has recommended three immediate steps to ensure the integrity of elections in India. The panel has been monitoring Indian elections, and published 11 weekly bulletins and three reports documenting violations of electoral integrity during the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The increasing erosion of electoral integrity and concerns about the electoral process have been voiced earlier by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Mumbai-based group Vote for Democracy, and have been joined by IPMIE in demanding that steps be taken to restore that integrity.

The Mumbai-based group, which comprises academics from various disciplines including mathematics, computer science and statistics, had alleged a mismatch of 5 crore votes between the votes polled and the votes counted. It had alleged that the mismatch had helped the BJP win as many as 79 seats in the Lok Sabha, which it would have lost otherwise.

The final recommendation of the IPMIE released on 30 August mentions the three following steps to strengthen the process: