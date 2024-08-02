Discrepancies in votes polled and counted; ECI being irresponsible: Former CEC

The growing clamour for the election commission of India to explain discrepancies in the votes polled and the votes counted in the 2024 Lok Sabha election is distressing and entirely avoidable, the former CEC told a TV news channel this week. He insisted that there is no possibility of any discrepancy in the data, which is collected in real time. If discrepancies still appeared in the data uploaded by the ECI, it is the duty and the responsibility of the commission to set the doubts at rest.

He was reacting to a question on a report released by ADR (Association for Democratic Reforms) in New Delhi this week. Matching the data uploaded on ECI’s website, the ADR found discrepancies in as many as 538 parliamentary constituencies.

While the ADR released its report on 29 July, a week earlier on 22 July yet another organisation Vote for Democracy (Maharashtra) released a publication and alleged that the voter turnout hike in phase 2 of the seven-phase polling resulted in “beneficial results for the NDA/BJP: in several states. It also gave the break up and claimed that the BJP had gained 3 seats in West Bengal, 8 in Uttar Pradesh, 6 in Madhya Pradesh , 3 in Chhattisgarh, 1 each in Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir, 12 in Karnataka, 10 in Rajasthan and 4 in Assam during the second phase of polling.