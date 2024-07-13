Global warming, who? The actual cost of the Ambani wedding

As Anant Ambani's much-anticipated wedding to Radhika Merchant is seemingly, finally, done (umm, not sure yet, maybe a pre-reception is on the way?), the Ambani family's love for extravagance has once again sparked global interest.

From star-studded performances to lavish venues spanning continents, the celebrations have exemplified luxury on a scale that is difficult for the ordinary mind to imagine. Netizens across social media platforms were in uproar after a Reddit post spilled the wedding bill of Rs 5,000 crore! Like, what? Well, when it comes to Ambani weddings, even budgets have budgets, it seems.

As the eye-wateringly dazzling celebrations grabbed attention, however, they eclipsed a harsh reminder of the environmental impact created by a supposedly environment-conscious family.