Goa BJP minister alleges substandard work carried out under 'Smart City' project

"I don't say whether the consultant for the project has failed or not. (This factor) we will come to know during monsoon season. I feel that substandard work is taking place with regard to the Smart City. I had done inspections at some places and that work was not up to the standard. When a consultancy is hired and crores of rupees are spent on them, it is their job to deliver," BJP leader Monserrate said.



"I am not a technical person. Let us see what will happen. There should be some supervising authority to monitor the work. There should be a local person to see the work. One should be aware of whether sewage water is getting mixed with potable water. The quality of the work is not up to the standard. However, if everything goes smoothly (in the future), then it is fine," he added.



A day after Congress dared Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to come to the Goa capital to review the 'Smart City' project, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday night inspected the work and said that it will not be paused, but will continue in the rainy season.



Panaji has been dug up to lay a new sewerage network, along with creating new storm water drains, underground utility lines, and shifting power lines underground.