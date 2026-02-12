Goa court denies bail to nightclub owners in Arpora fire case that killed 25

A sessions court in Goa on Thursday rejected the bail pleas of Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, in connection with the December 2025 fire at the venue that claimed 25 lives, including five tourists, in the coastal village of Arpora.

The Luthra brothers had fled to Thailand within hours of the blaze before being deported and subsequently arrested by the Goa Police, according to the prosecution.

They were booked along with other partners, the club’s manager, the event organiser and staff members under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for offences including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, acts endangering life and negligent conduct with respect to fire, read with common intention.

As per the first information report (FIR), the nightclub was allegedly operating without the requisite licences. It further alleged that the management organised a fire show at the premises without taking proper care and caution, and without ensuring adequate fire safety arrangements or equipment, which led to the blaze.

The prosecution contended that these lapses directly contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, resulting in the deaths of 25 persons and injuries to several others.

In their bail applications, the Luthra brothers argued that Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, was not applicable to them.