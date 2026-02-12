Goa court denies bail to nightclub owners in Arpora fire case that killed 25
Court cites gravity of offence; ED probing alleged money laundering linked to venue
A sessions court in Goa on Thursday rejected the bail pleas of Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, in connection with the December 2025 fire at the venue that claimed 25 lives, including five tourists, in the coastal village of Arpora.
The Luthra brothers had fled to Thailand within hours of the blaze before being deported and subsequently arrested by the Goa Police, according to the prosecution.
They were booked along with other partners, the club’s manager, the event organiser and staff members under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for offences including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, acts endangering life and negligent conduct with respect to fire, read with common intention.
As per the first information report (FIR), the nightclub was allegedly operating without the requisite licences. It further alleged that the management organised a fire show at the premises without taking proper care and caution, and without ensuring adequate fire safety arrangements or equipment, which led to the blaze.
The prosecution contended that these lapses directly contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, resulting in the deaths of 25 persons and injuries to several others.
In their bail applications, the Luthra brothers argued that Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, was not applicable to them.
They contended that they could not be held criminally liable for the incident in the manner alleged by the investigating agency.
However, the court rejected their pleas, taking note of the seriousness and gravity of the incident, and the large number of fatalities involved. The judge observed that the allegations required detailed examination at trial and that the stage was not appropriate for granting bail, sources said.
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate is conducting a parallel probe into alleged money laundering linked to the nightclub. The federal agency has claimed that the entity operating Birch by Romeo Lane generated around Rs 22 crore over the last two financial years, which it suspects to be proceeds of money laundering.
The ED is examining financial records and transactions connected to the club and its promoters as part of the ongoing investigation, officials said.
Advocate Vishu Joshi appeared on behalf of some of the victims’ families and opposed the bail pleas, while advocate Parag Rao represented the Luthra brothers.
A detailed copy of the sessions court order is awaited.
