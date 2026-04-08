Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers granted bail in forgery case

A court in Goa on Wednesday granted bail to Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the fire-hit Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, in a forgery case, paving the way for their release from jail.

Advocate Parag Rao, appearing for the accused, said Judicial Magistrate First Class Jude Sequeira at Mapusa granted regular bail in the case.

With this order, the brothers are set to be released, having earlier secured bail in a separate case linked to the December 2025 fire at the nightclub that left 25 people dead.

Bail conditions and allegations

Rao said the court has directed the accused to report to the Mapusa police station for the next five days. The defence is awaiting the detailed order.

The case relates to allegations that the Luthra brothers used forged documents, including a fake no-objection certificate (NOC), to obtain permissions and an excise licence for operating the nightclub at Arpora in North Goa.