Goa SIR: Final electoral roll publication deferred to 21 Feb

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday deferred the final publication of Goa’s electoral rolls under SIR (Special Intensive Revision), with the updated voters’ list now scheduled to be released on 21 February instead of the earlier deadline of 14 February, officials said.

In a communication addressed to the state chief electoral officer (CEO), the poll panel said the “final publication of electoral roll in respect of SIR (Special Intensive Revision) shall be done on 21 February, 2026 (Saturday)” and directed that recognised political parties and other stakeholders be notified accordingly. The EC, however, did not specify reasons for revising the schedule.

The SIR (Special Intensive Revision) exercise is part of the Commission’s periodic effort to ensure accuracy and transparency in electoral rolls by updating voter data, removing ineligible entries and incorporating valid claims and objections.