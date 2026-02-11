Goa SIR: Final electoral roll publication deferred to 21 Feb
Election Commission revises timeline of voters’ list update, asks stakeholders to be informed; ASD category scrutiny continues
The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday deferred the final publication of Goa’s electoral rolls under SIR (Special Intensive Revision), with the updated voters’ list now scheduled to be released on 21 February instead of the earlier deadline of 14 February, officials said.
In a communication addressed to the state chief electoral officer (CEO), the poll panel said the “final publication of electoral roll in respect of SIR (Special Intensive Revision) shall be done on 21 February, 2026 (Saturday)” and directed that recognised political parties and other stakeholders be notified accordingly. The EC, however, did not specify reasons for revising the schedule.
The SIR (Special Intensive Revision) exercise is part of the Commission’s periodic effort to ensure accuracy and transparency in electoral rolls by updating voter data, removing ineligible entries and incorporating valid claims and objections.
The draft electoral rolls were published on 16 December last year, initiating a phase during which citizens, political parties and electoral officials could verify entries and submit corrections. The final rolls were earlier slated to be released this week before the timeline was extended.
According to EC data, of the total 11.85 lakh electors listed in the draft rolls, about 10.84 lakh names were included in the main list. Another 1.01 lakh voters were placed under the ASD (absent, shifted, dead/duplicate) category, which is subject to further verification before finalisation.
Officials said the revision aims to maintain the integrity of voter databases and minimise discrepancies ahead of future electoral exercises in the state. Political parties typically monitor the SIR process closely, as inclusion and exclusion of names in electoral rolls can have implications for campaign planning and booth-level mobilisation.
The CEO has been asked to ensure timely communication of the revised publication date to all stakeholders as the SIR process moves towards completion.
