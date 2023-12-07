Gogamedi murder: Protests erupt in Rajasthan, Governor Mishra calls Amit Shah

Markets were closed in Jaipur and some other Rajasthan districts and protesters blocked roads and stopped trains on Wednesday, 6 December after a bandh call by the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena over the killing of its chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

Governor Kalraj Mishra spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the phone and summoned the state chief secretary, home secretary, police chief and Jaipur police commissioner to review the law and order situation in the state.

A dharna which was going on outside the private hospital in Jaipur, where the body of Gogamedi was kept since Tuesday, 5 December was called off on Wednesday night after police assured the family members to arrest the accused in 72 hours and suspend the SHO of Shyam Nagar police station and other policemen guilty of laxity.

The body was shifted from the private hospital to the SMS government hospital for postmortem, which is underway, police said.

DCP (East) Yogesh Goyal said that decision has been taken to suspend the SHO of Shyam Nagar police station and other policemen guilty of laxity.

Funeral will take place at Gogamedi's village in Hanumangarh on Thursday, 7 December.

Earlier in the day, police set up a special investigation team to probe into the killing of the Rajput leader who was shot dead by two men at his house on Tuesday, 5 December.