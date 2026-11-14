Gold, cash and hotel documents found in raids on MP forest officer
Lokayukta says preliminary asset assessment stands at Rs 7.6 crore, with property valuations and financial scrutiny continuing
Lokayukta searches at a Madhya Pradesh forest officer’s premises reveal assets provisionally assessed at around Rs 7.6 crore.
Officials report recovering Rs 26.36 lakh in cash, over 2.5 kg of gold and documents concerning 28 land transactions.
Investigators are examining hotel properties, bank accounts and investments; the asset valuation could rise.
Lokayukta teams investigating a disproportionate assets complaint against a Madhya Pradesh forest officer have identified assets provisionally valued at around Rs 7.6 crore, including gold worth approximately Rs 3.5 crore, cash exceeding Rs 26 lakh and documents relating to hotel properties and land transactions.
The searches targeted Sanjeev Sharma, a Sub-Divisional Officer posted at the Satpura Tiger Reserve, at premises in Pachmarhi and Chhindwara on Saturday.
Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Virendra Singh said initial verification had indicated assets 228 per cent above Sharma’s known sources of income. Preliminary calculations following the searches suggested the figure could reach 560 per cent, he said.
Officials recovered 28 documents and agreements concerning land transactions, along with records relating to two hospitality properties.
These include Ecotel Hotel and Resort in Matkuli, reportedly acquired in 2016–17 and estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore, and Serenity The Villa in Pachmarhi, purchased in 2014 and valued at approximately Rs 1 crore.
The reported recoveries totalled Rs 26.36 lakh in cash, around 2.528 kg of gold valued at Rs 3.5 crore and 1.656 kg of silver worth approximately Rs 2.94 lakh.
Four vehicles assessed at Rs 31.20 lakh and household items valued at around Rs 50 lakh were also included in the preliminary asset assessment.
Singh said valuations of hotels, land, plots and shops remained incomplete. Investigators were also examining bank accounts, investments and other financial records, which could increase the overall assessment.
The operation began at around 7 a.m. after a special court in Narmadapuram issued a search warrant.
A team led by Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Sunil Patidar searched Sharma’s official residence and office in Pachmarhi. A second team searched his ancestral home in Professor Colony, Chhindwara.
At the Chhindwara property, officials found Rs 3,01,800 in cash, approximately 928 grams of gold and 356 grams of silver. Searches at the government accommodation in Pachmarhi yielded Rs 23.35 lakh in cash, 1.6 kg of gold and 1.3 kg of silver jewellery.
Two locked cupboards were also found at the ancestral home. Their keys were reportedly with Sharma.
Investigators are scrutinising documents concerning properties in Chhindwara and Hoshangabad, including plots and shops, to establish the extent and ownership of the assets.
With IANS inputs