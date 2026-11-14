Gold, cash and hotel documents found in raids on MP forest officer

Lokayukta searches at a Madhya Pradesh forest officer’s premises reveal assets provisionally assessed at around Rs 7.6 crore.

Officials report recovering Rs 26.36 lakh in cash, over 2.5 kg of gold and documents concerning 28 land transactions.

Investigators are examining hotel properties, bank accounts and investments; the asset valuation could rise.

Lokayukta teams investigating a disproportionate assets complaint against a Madhya Pradesh forest officer have identified assets provisionally valued at around Rs 7.6 crore, including gold worth approximately Rs 3.5 crore, cash exceeding Rs 26 lakh and documents relating to hotel properties and land transactions.

The searches targeted Sanjeev Sharma, a Sub-Divisional Officer posted at the Satpura Tiger Reserve, at premises in Pachmarhi and Chhindwara on Saturday.

Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Virendra Singh said initial verification had indicated assets 228 per cent above Sharma’s known sources of income. Preliminary calculations following the searches suggested the figure could reach 560 per cent, he said.

Officials recovered 28 documents and agreements concerning land transactions, along with records relating to two hospitality properties.

These include Ecotel Hotel and Resort in Matkuli, reportedly acquired in 2016–17 and estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore, and Serenity The Villa in Pachmarhi, purchased in 2014 and valued at approximately Rs 1 crore.