Goods train derails in MP's Narsinghpur district; no casualty, rail traffic restored after 10 hours
Traffic on the Jabalpur-Itarsi up line was affected due to the derailment
A goods train derailed between Narsinghpur and Kareli stations in Madhya Pradesh, disrupting rail traffic on the route, an official said on Sunday.
No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 11.30 pm on Saturday in Narsinghpur district, West Central Railway's chief public relations officer Rahul Shrivastava told PTI over phone.
Traffic on the Jabalpur-Itarsi up line was affected due to the derailment.
Also Read: Local train coach derails in Thane
It was completely restored by 9.30 am on Sunday, the official said.
The brake van (last wagon) of the goods train derailed between Narsinghpur and Kareli stations, the official said.
"We diverted trains from the down line (Itarsi to Jabalpur) after the incident. The traffic on the up line has now been completely restored," he said.
Itarsi is one of the busiest railway junctions in the country.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines