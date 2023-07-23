Goods train derails in MP's Narsinghpur district; no casualty, rail traffic restored after 10 hours

A goods train derailed between Narsinghpur and Kareli stations in Madhya Pradesh, disrupting rail traffic on the route, an official said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 11.30 pm on Saturday in Narsinghpur district, West Central Railway's chief public relations officer Rahul Shrivastava told PTI over phone.

Traffic on the Jabalpur-Itarsi up line was affected due to the derailment.