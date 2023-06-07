Goods train wagons run over seven workers in Odisha, four killed

Days after the horrific train tragedy in Odisha that stunned the entire world, rakes of a goods train ran over seven labourers, near Jajpur-Keonjar Road station in the state on Wednesday, killing four of them and seriously injuring the other three, officials said.

The contractual labourers, engaged by a contractor for railway work, had taken shelter under the stabled rake (without engine) from the wind and rain of a 'Norwester' storm near Jajpur-Keonjar Road, when the accident took place, East Coast Railway's (ECoR) Chief Public Relation Officer Biswajit Sahu said.

The monsoon reserve rake, without an engine, at the line near Jajpur-Keonjhar Road station, rolled on due to heavy thunderstorms, he said, adding it had materials required for maintenance of railway tracks stationed for upcoming monsoon.