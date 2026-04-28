Government issues heatwave advisory to protect workers across India
States urged to ensure water, rest breaks and flexible working hours amid rising temperatures
The Centre has issued a nationwide advisory calling on states and Union Territories to take immediate steps to protect workers from intensifying heatwave conditions, with a focus on those in outdoor and labour-intensive sectors.
In a communication sent to state authorities, the Ministry of Labour and Employment stressed the need for coordinated action to reduce health risks posed by soaring temperatures. It urged local administrations to direct employers, industries and construction firms to implement safety measures without delay.
Key recommendations include rescheduling working hours to avoid peak heat, ensuring access to safe drinking water, and providing shaded rest areas with adequate cooling. Employers have also been advised to supply emergency materials such as ice packs and to strengthen measures to prevent heat-related illnesses.
The advisory calls for closer coordination with health departments to facilitate regular medical check-ups for workers, particularly those exposed to extreme conditions. Factory and mine operators have been encouraged to introduce flexible practices, including reducing work intensity during the hottest parts of the day and assigning additional personnel where continuous work is unavoidable.
Special emphasis has been placed on vulnerable groups such as construction workers, brick kiln labourers, daily wage earners and casual workers, who are more exposed to prolonged heat.
Authorities have also been asked to conduct awareness campaigns at labour hubs and public locations, using posters and outreach programmes to spread information on heatwave safety and emergency response.
Training bodies, including the Directorate General of Training and the National Board for Workers’ Education, have been tasked with organising sessions on heatwave preparedness and mitigation.
The ministry has further directed all concerned organisations to submit fortnightly reports detailing the steps taken, enabling ongoing monitoring and review of the situation as temperatures continue to rise across the country.
With IANS inputs
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