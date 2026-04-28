Government issues heatwave advisory to protect workers across India

The Centre has issued a nationwide advisory calling on states and Union Territories to take immediate steps to protect workers from intensifying heatwave conditions, with a focus on those in outdoor and labour-intensive sectors.

In a communication sent to state authorities, the Ministry of Labour and Employment stressed the need for coordinated action to reduce health risks posed by soaring temperatures. It urged local administrations to direct employers, industries and construction firms to implement safety measures without delay.

Key recommendations include rescheduling working hours to avoid peak heat, ensuring access to safe drinking water, and providing shaded rest areas with adequate cooling. Employers have also been advised to supply emergency materials such as ice packs and to strengthen measures to prevent heat-related illnesses.