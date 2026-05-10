Governor interrupts Vijay after TVK chief goes off-script during oath-taking ceremony

Vijay briefly departed from the official oath text during his swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu chief minister on Sunday, prompting Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to intervene and ask him to adhere to the prescribed constitutional format.

The unusual moment unfolded shortly after the governor began administering the oath of office and secrecy to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief at the ceremony in Chennai. Instead of reading the official text immediately, Vijay launched into an extended statement resembling a political oath-speech.

“I, C Joseph Vijay, will stay true to the legally established Constitution of India… as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, I will work honestly and dedicatedly to fulfil my responsibilities,” Vijay said while going beyond the approved oath format.

He further said he would uphold the rule of law, remove hatred and work for all sections of society before raising his right hand and clenching his fist after swearing in the name of God.