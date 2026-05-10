Governor interrupts Vijay after TVK chief goes off-script during oath-taking ceremony
Tamil Nadu CM-designate attempts to deliver political message while taking oath; Rajendra Arlekar asks him to follow official text
Vijay briefly departed from the official oath text during his swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu chief minister on Sunday, prompting Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to intervene and ask him to adhere to the prescribed constitutional format.
The unusual moment unfolded shortly after the governor began administering the oath of office and secrecy to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief at the ceremony in Chennai. Instead of reading the official text immediately, Vijay launched into an extended statement resembling a political oath-speech.
“I, C Joseph Vijay, will stay true to the legally established Constitution of India… as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, I will work honestly and dedicatedly to fulfil my responsibilities,” Vijay said while going beyond the approved oath format.
He further said he would uphold the rule of law, remove hatred and work for all sections of society before raising his right hand and clenching his fist after swearing in the name of God.
The gesture triggered loud cheers from TVK supporters present at the venue. TVK MLA-elect A. Rajmohan, standing behind Vijay on the dais, applauded enthusiastically, while party workers erupted in celebration. Vijay’s parents — filmmaker S.A. Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar — were seen getting emotional during the moment.
Governor Arlekar then interrupted the proceedings and directed Vijay to read the official oath from the printed document provided to him. After briefly seeking clarification from the governor, Vijay resumed and completed the oath in the prescribed format.
Following the swearing-in of ministers, Vijay announced three welfare initiatives linked to electricity support, women’s safety and anti-drug measures at the stadium venue.