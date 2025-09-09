Governors must act within reasonable time on Bills, can't hold indefinitely: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that even if the phrase "as soon as possible" was absent from Article 200 of the Constitution, governors were still expected to act on Bills passed by state legislatures within a "reasonable time".

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai is currently hearing a presidential reference on whether courts can prescribe time limits for governors and the President to act on Bills passed by legislative assemblies.

The bench reiterated that it would interpret Constitutional provisions but not delve into individual factual disputes.

Article 200 governs a governor's powers regarding Bills passed by the state legislature. It allows a governor to either grant assent, withhold it, return the Bill for reconsideration (if it is not a money Bill), or reserve it for the President’s consideration. The first proviso to Article 200 adds that a governor may, “as soon as possible”, return a Bill (other than a money Bill) for reconsideration, and is bound to assent to it if passed again by the Assembly.

The bench, which includes Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, P.S. Narasimha and A.S. Chandurkar, made the observation in response to arguments from senior advocate Arvind Datar, representing the Punjab government. Datar argued that the expression "as soon as possible" in Article 200 indicated urgency and allowed the court to set a reasonable timeline — such as three months — for a governor to act.

“Even if the term ‘as soon as possible’ were not there, the Governor was expected to act within reasonable time,” the bench observed.

Senior advocate K.K. Venugopal, appearing for Kerala, noted that former governor Arif Mohammad Khan had a practice of referring Bills to concerned ministries for briefings before acting on them. To this, CJI Gavai responded, “We will not be deciding individual matters.”

Arguing for the Karnataka government, senior advocate Gopal Subramanium stressed that governors and the President were Constitutional heads, bound to act on the advice of the council of ministers. He cited Article 361, which grants immunity to the President and governors from criminal proceedings, noting that this protection arises because they do not exercise executive functions independently.