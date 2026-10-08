Govt blocks Bitchat, but determined users can still bypass the ban

Bitchat, the offline messaging app developed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, has been removed from Apple’s App Store and Google Play in India following blocking directions from the Union ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY). Its website has also become inaccessible through several Indian internet service providers.

Dorsey made the App Store removal public on 3 October, posting a screenshot of a notice from Apple’s App Review team. According to the notice, Apple removed the app “per demand from the Union ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY)” because it “includes content that is illegal in India”. Apple also blocked TestFlight testing of the app in India.

The notice cited Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, but did not specify what content was considered illegal or which of the grounds under Section 69A was invoked. The app was also no longer available for download from Google Play in India.

Bitchat remains available on Apple's App Store in other countries.

What is Bitchat?

Bitchat is an open-source messaging app launched in July 2025. Unlike conventional messaging services, it can operate without an internet connection or mobile network.

Phones running Bitchat connect with each other over Bluetooth, allowing messages to hop from one device to another and form a mesh network that can extend beyond the range of a single Bluetooth connection.

Messages are end-to-end encrypted, while the app does not require users to provide a phone number or create an account. It also has an internet-based mode, but its offline mesh capability has attracted users in countries where governments have imposed internet shutdowns, including Nepal, Indonesia, Uganda and Iran.

India had targeted Bitchat earlier

The latest action is the second known attempt by the Indian government to restrict Bitchat in less than three months.

In July, during student protests at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper-leak controversy, mobile internet access was suspended around Parliament and Jantar Mantar. Protesters turned to Bitchat to communicate.

According to Sensor Tower data shared with TechCrunch, India accounted for 85 per cent of Bitchat's global downloads between 17 and 23 July.

On 23 July, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which functions under the Union home ministry, issued a notice to GitHub seeking the removal of three pages hosting Bitchat's source code and Android releases within three hours.

The notice argued that the app's design made it difficult for law enforcement agencies to intercept communications, identify users and conduct investigations. Dorsey responded that the Indian government did not like technologies such as Bitchat and wanted it taken down.