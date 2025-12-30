Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan draws flak from China, govt cites 'cinematic freedom'

Cinema is an artistic expression and India does not restrict it, government sources said on Tuesday as Salman Khan's "Battle of Galwan", based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, found itself in the news after its 1.12 minute teaser.

The big budget drama has — expectedly — drawn criticism from China's Global Times which claimed the movie to be a cinematic exaggeration and said it distorted facts.

The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, has Salman playing the role of Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who laid down his life along with 19 other soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment in the 2020 battle while defending Indian territory. He was posthumously given India's second-highest wartime gallantry award, the Maha Vir Chakra.

A teaser of the film was released on Salman's 60th birthday on Saturday. It shows the actor's Army officer and group of Indian soldiers ready to charge at the PLA army members running towards them with the song "Mera Bharat Desh Mahaan Hai" playing in the backdrop.

The teaser, which begins with a voice over by Salman's character saying, "Soldiers, remember, if you get hurt, treat it like a medal and if you see death, salute it", has already got over 60 million views across different social media platforms.

"India has a tradition of cinematic expression. A movie titled 'Haqeeqat' was made in 1964 and the theme was the India-China war of 1962. Another film '120 Bahadur' was made recently on the legendary battle of Rezang La. Cinemas are an artistic expression and India does not restrict it," a government source said.

Several Indian media outlets reported on the teaser and the criticism it drew from the Chinese media.