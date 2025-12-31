Major relief to Vodafone Idea, govt freezes Rs 87,695 crore dues, grants five-year moratorium

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a major relief package for Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), freezing its outstanding Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues and granting a five-year moratorium on payments, providing a crucial lifeline to the financially stressed telecom operator.

Sources aware of the decision said the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, agreed to freeze AGR dues amounting to Rs 87,695 crore. Vodafone Idea will begin repayments from the 2031-32 financial year and clear the liabilities by 2040-41.

AGR dues refer to payments owed by telecom companies to the government based on Adjusted Gross Revenue — a definition that includes not only telecom income but also non-core revenues such as interest, rent and asset sales, on which licence fees and spectrum usage charges are levied.

Sources said AGR dues for the financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19, which were finalised following the Supreme Court’s September 2020 judgment, will continue to be paid between 2025-26 and 2030-31 without any modification.

Vodafone Idea has been grappling with a prolonged financial crisis driven by intense price competition, high debt levels and massive AGR liabilities arising from the expanded definition of AGR.