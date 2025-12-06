Govt imposes temporary airfare caps as IndiGo disruptions trigger sharp fare surge
Civil aviation ministry invokes regulatory powers to curb excessive ticket prices until operations stabilise
The government on 6 December imposed temporary airfare caps after widespread IndiGo flight cancellations caused ticket prices to soar across several domestic routes.
The Civil Aviation Ministry said the measure aims to ensure that passengers are not overcharged during ongoing operational disruptions that have gripped the country’s largest airline.
IndiGo has cancelled several hundred flights over the past five days, leading to major inconvenience for passengers and crowding at airports. The airline, which operates more than half of India’s domestic flights, is reportedly struggling with crew shortages caused by a mix of scheduling issues and sudden absenteeism.
Many pilots and cabin crew are said to be on sick leave, disrupting rostering and flight continuity at a time when passenger demand remains strong.
With the reduction in available flights, ticket rates on some key routes —particularly those connecting metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad — have risen sharply.
On several routes, economy-class fares briefly touched levels comparable to last-minute international flights, triggering public anger and complaints on social media.
Taking a serious note of the situation, the Civil Aviation Ministry said it has exercised regulatory powers to ensure “fair and reasonable airfares across all affected routes”. It noted that abnormal fare escalation would not be tolerated under the circumstances.
“The ministry has issued an official directive to all airlines mandating strict adherence to the fare caps that have now been prescribed,” it said in an official statement. The directive was communicated to airlines through the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), which will monitor compliance.
Officials said the limits will remain in place until flight operations return to normal and disruption patterns ease. However, specific details regarding the capped fare bands have not yet been disclosed.
The ministry also indicated that airfare data will be reviewed on a daily basis to prevent opportunistic pricing by airlines and to maintain fairness in passenger ticketing practices.
With PTI inputs
