Govt imposes temporary airfare caps as IndiGo disruptions trigger sharp fare surge

The government on 6 December imposed temporary airfare caps after widespread IndiGo flight cancellations caused ticket prices to soar across several domestic routes.

The Civil Aviation Ministry said the measure aims to ensure that passengers are not overcharged during ongoing operational disruptions that have gripped the country’s largest airline.

IndiGo has cancelled several hundred flights over the past five days, leading to major inconvenience for passengers and crowding at airports. The airline, which operates more than half of India’s domestic flights, is reportedly struggling with crew shortages caused by a mix of scheduling issues and sudden absenteeism.

Many pilots and cabin crew are said to be on sick leave, disrupting rostering and flight continuity at a time when passenger demand remains strong.