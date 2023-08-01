Govt in process of finalising SOP for safety of journalists, says MoS Home

The central government is in the process of finalising a standard operating procedure for the safety and security of journalists, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the central government attaches the highest importance to the safety and security of all residents, including journalists and mediapersons.

"(The) central government is in the process of finalising a standard operating procedure in this regard, in consultation with various agencies/stakeholders," he said in reply to a written question.