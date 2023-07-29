Lokniti survey: 82 per cent of journalists think their organisations are biased towards BJP

When journalists were asked about job layoffs in their organisation due to political leanings, the findings suggest that half (52 per cent) of journalists reported no instances of such action within their organizations. However, 16 per cent of journalists had experienced job layoffs or witnessed colleagues being asked to quit their jobs due to their political leanings, ideology, or opinions.

Further, when journalists were asked about their own anxiety on losing their own jobs due to their political leaning, nearly one in three (31 per cent) shared their concerns, 15 per cent being moderately anxious and 16 per cent were highly anxious for losing their jobs in future due to their political leanings.

Most journalists were worried about their job security too as three in five journalists reported that people in their organisations were asked to leave their jobs to reduce costs and maintain economic stability. Journalists working in English media were significantly affected as close to three in four (77 per cent) journalists working in English media said that people in their organizations were asked to quit the jobs. In the Hindi media, 47 per cent of those surveyed said people in their organizations were asked to leave, while it was 50 per cent for other languages.

Close to half of the journalists surveyed were anxious about losing their jobs and nearly one in five were found to be highly anxious. The anxiety about losing their jobs was more prevalent among mid-career journalists (17 per cent) as compared to the senior journalists (16 per cent). It was also found that women journalists as compared to their male counterparts were more apprehensive about potential job loss due to cost-cutting.