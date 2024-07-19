Govt lists 6 new bills for Parliament's Monsoon Session

Six new bills, including the one to amend the disaster management law, will be presented during the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning next week.

Besides the Finance Bill, the government has also listed the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024 to replace the Aircraft Act of 1934.

The list of bills was published in the Parliament bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Thursday evening, 18 July.

The Monsoon Session begins on 22 July and will continue till 12 August.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget on Tuesday, 23 July.