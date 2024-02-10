"Govt of the mafia, for the mafia": Nana Patole

Barely a week after a BJP legislator fired gunshots at his rival inside a police station, the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar broadcast live on Thursday, 8 February, has sent shockwaves through the state's political circles—and indeed, the whole nation.

With both general elections and assembly polls set to take place within a few months, both law and order as well as political 'discourse'—if it can even be called that any longer—seem to leave much wanting.

The opposition in Maharashtra, led by the Shiv Sena (UBT), was quick to slam the Eknath Shinde state government, going as far as to demand its dismissal, citing a breakdown in law and order. They also called for the immediate resignation of BJP strongman Devendra Fadnavis, the state's home minister as well as deputy chief minister.

The Thursday killing took place in Mumbai’s western suburbs of Borivali, where Ghosalkar was wrapping up his Facebook Live session with political activist Mauris Noronha, who then proceeded to shoot him thrice before shooting himself.

Ghosalkar, the son of former Shiv Sena legislator Vinod Ghosalkar, was one of the party's top leaders—and known for his strongarm tactics in the Borivali–Dahisar belt. He is also a close confidant of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.